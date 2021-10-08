New York’s own Don Q has officially made his return. The Highbridge The Label c-founder has ended his years-long hiatus with his new single and video “True King.”

The Starr Mazi-directed video sees Don delivering bruising raps with a bulldog by his side and taking a ride on a motorcycle while surrounded by Ruff Ryders motorcyclists.

Don Q‘s hiatus was to recharge and work on himself and his career. “True King” is Don’s lead single from Double Or Nothing (DON), his first project in three years since the 2018 mixtape, Don Season 2. The forthcoming project sees Don back in his element as he delivers clever wordplay and buries catchy hooks in his verses.

Double Or Nothing is set to release on Oct. 22 but you can hear “True King” now. Press play below.