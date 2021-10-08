Don Toliver is back with his new album Life of a Don. The new release brings in Kali Uchis, Travis Scott, SoFaygo, Baby Keem, and HVN.

The new album was led by the “Drugs N Hella Melodies” single, featuring Kali Uchis. The album is in total 16 tracks in length. Toliver tells Zane Lowe this is his best work.

“Yeah, it’s definitely I feel like the best work, my best work right now, man. Man, it’s been a crazy process,” Toliver said. “I’m not even going to lie, man. Me making at least hundreds of songs and choosing 16 songs out of that pot is some of the craziest thing anybody can have to do, so it’s been a journey, man.

“This album, it’s been a part of my life. Honestly, Cactus Jack as a whole helped me, but with this album in particular I did a lot of creative control, a lot of it, which makes me very proud of this album in particular because I just went full-fledged Don mode and just took it upon myself to try to make this album as best as I could possibly make it in the timeframe.”

You can hear the album below.