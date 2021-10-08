G Herbo Teams with Spotify to Release Playlist for His 26th Birthday

G Herbo is celebrating his 26th birthday. In celebration, the Chicago father, philanthropist, and rapper linked with Spotify to curate a playlist so his fans can celebrate with him.

The new playlist is full of bangers that are in Herbo’s rotations including Drake’s “Knife Talk,” YSL’s “Ski,” and Meek Mill’s “Blue Notes 2.”

G Herbo’s own singles like “Ridin Wit It” and “Stand the Rain” are included. You can tap into the full playlist below.

Last night, G Herbo joined 21 Savage on stage at The Off-Season tour in his hometown of Chicago. Herbo and Savage would also appear with Lil Durk on the remix of Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke” single. You can tap into that here.