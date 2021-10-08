Jr. NBA Week echoes the importance of youth involvement in sports.

The 2021-22 NBA season kicks off in a few weeks with a number of exciting headlines. With the preseason already underway, it is a preview of what the next 8 months of basketball will look like.

One of the most important initiatives to the league is Jr. NBA Week. The league has implemented a number of programs to increase the awareness and importance of youth sports, including junior-level Coaching Training and Her Time To Play.

The league has partnered with Laureus Sport for God to launch a free online training program for youth basketball coaches, organizers, and educators. The program aims to train more than 10,000 youth coaches to become SEL-credentialed over the next 12 months.

“Her Time to Play” will be another initiative. In partnership with Girl Leadership, the league will help young women exercise the power of their voice. The NBA and WNBA will provide resources and leadership development to reach 20,000 girls. Some of these include basketball clinics, life skills sessions, and online learning.

Jr. NBA week will run from Oct. 9-15.