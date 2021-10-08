Justin Bieber is gearing up for another run of releases. The Def Jam singer has released the video for his single “Ghost,” which he debuted with a show-stopping performance at the VMAs last month.

Returning to the beginning of the 2021 journey of the JUSTICE album, Justin and his partners at OBB Films, SB Films, and Amazon Studios are releasing the new concert film/documentary feature Justin Bieber: Our World globally today via Amazon Prime Video.

Our World is a backstage, onstage and private life look of Bieber as he prepares for a record-breaking New Year’s Eve 2020 concert. After a three-year hiatus from a full concert, Bieber delivers an electrifying performance on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 invited guests — and millions of fans across the globe watching via live stream.

You can hear “The Complete” Edition of Justice here, watch Justin Bieber: Our World here and see the “Ghost” video below.