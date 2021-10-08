Kelis is officially marking her return with the single “Midnight Snacks.” The song is the first release from the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef since her 2014 album Soul Food.

“Midnight Snacks” is a throwback to Kelis’ early career, bringing in a stripped-back, slinky sound that was first heard on her Kaleidoscope album.

A video for “Midnight Snacks” was directed by photographer/director Adrienne Raquel (Travis Scott, Rihanna, Selena Gomez); the visual came to life in a futuristic, yet retro dreamscape – a world where Black beauty, fashion, and decadence collide, inspired by the allure of the 1990s and paired with the glamour of the 1970s.

You can see and hear the new release below.