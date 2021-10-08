Key Glock is continuing his road toward Yellow Tape 2 with the release of his new video “Ambition for Cash.” The song is produced by legendary producer Tay Keith.

In the video, Glock rolls with a squad of associates, including fellow Paper Route EMPIRE signee Snupe Bandz, and plots an elaborate heist at a local bank branch. Posing as customers, Glock and Snupe case the place before the rest of the crew arrives in a silver-plated Chevy to clean the place out.

Yellow Tape 2, a sequel to 2020’s top-20 charting mixtape, will be the home for Glock to flex over a selection of exquisite beats. Yellow Tape 2 is scheduled to drop later this fall. For the moment, you can tap into the new single below.

Advertisement