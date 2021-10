Lil Wayne just released Trust Fund Babies with Rich the Kid and is already back to dropping off new music. The new release, “Ya Dig,” which Complex notes comes from Tha Carter III sessions. Lil Wayne HQ notes the single was originally suppose dot hit on Sept. 24 but was held off to note interfere with the aforementioned release.

Last month, Wayne joined Run the Jewels new version of their classic “ooh la la.” You can hear that track here.