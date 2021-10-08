PUMA continues their partnership with the Black Fives Foundation, releasing its latest collection. The Black Fives Foundation’s mission is to research, preserve, showcase, teach and honor the pre-NBA history of African Americans in basketball.

The new collection celebrates the teams of the Black Fives Era, which expanded their beyond neighborhoods where they began, into cities and towns throughout the United States. This seven-piece collection encompasses vintage-inspired designs with historical graphics and authentic logos maintained by the Foundation. Banner graphics showcase Black Fives teams along with cities they played in across the U.S. from Los Angeles to New York.

The collection, retailing for $40 to $125, launches globally on October 8 on PUMA.com, at PUMA stores, and select retailers worldwide.

You can see the collection below.