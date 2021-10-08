Sony Drops First Trailer For ‘Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City’

One of the greatest video game franchises is making its way back to the movie theaters. Sony films released a trailer during the first day of New York Comic Con for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

According to a synopsis from Sony, the film’s Raccoon City–once the home of the Umbrella Corporation–is “now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland… with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.”

Written and directed by Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down), the film stars Kaya Scodelario (Crawl), Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Robbie Amell (Upload), Tom Hopper (Black Sails), Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap), Donal Logue (Gotham), Chad Rook (The Flash), and Neal McDonough (Minority Report).

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City hits theaters on November 24.