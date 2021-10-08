SOURCE SPORTS: NBA Debuts ‘NBA Lane’ With Michael B. Jordan and More Than 30 NBA Players and Legends

The NBA is set to launch its season on Oct. 19. Today, the NBA has released “NBA Lane,” a short film that celebrates the league’s history before the tip-off of the 75th Anniversary season. The short film is streaming across all @NBA social platforms and on NBA.com/75 as part of “NBA 75” flagship campaign.

The new film stars actor and producer Michael B. Jordan and more than 30 NBA players and legends coming together to tell the story of the past 75 years through a comedic and fun lens.

The short film is set in a fictional neighborhood where current NBA stars and legends reside, “NBA Lane” takes fans on a journey with the personalities – past, present and future – who have written the history of the game. The three-minute clip brings Jordan as the “Hoop Bus” driver that takes children on a tour of the NBA neighborhood that harbors 75 years of culture.

“‘NBA Lane’ was created as a way to honor both the history and future of the NBA,” said NBA Chief Marketing Officer Kate Jhaveri. “We are thrilled to bring together some of the league’s greatest players and legends to celebrate not just the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season, but also the connection fans have built with our game.”

“As someone who has been a member of the NBA Family for the past 65 years, I can truly say, like I do in ‘NBA Lane’, ‘This game just keeps getting better,’” said NBA Legend Bill Russell. “Being a part of this film, alongside so many greats representing nearly eight decades of the league’s history, is a great thrill and a tremendous honor.”

NBA Players include Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, and Trae Young. Legends included are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ray Allen, Larry Bird, Vlade Divac, Julius Erving and Dirk Nowitzki.

Check out this behind-the-scenes video HERE, detailing the making of “NBA Lane”, featuring interviews with Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas, Russell Westbrook, Zion Williamson, NBA Chief Marketing Officer Kate Jhaveri and “NBA Lane” director Rick Famuyiwa.

You can see the full film below.