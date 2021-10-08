The Toronto Raptors are returning to their home city this season after spending last season playing in Florida. That may not be all good news for the rest of the league. On Wednesday, the Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that NBA players were informed about the harsh penalties unvaccinated players will face in Canada if they do not follow stringent rules.

Sources: NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who breach quarantine in Toronto face criminal offense. Unvaccinated players only able to leave hotel for team activities. Per Canada's Quarantine Act, violations could lead to up to 6 months in prison and/or $750K in fines. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 7, 2021

Canada has travel rules for unvaccinated people that outline guidelines, regulations, and punishments. Unvaccinated players are only allowed to leave the team hotel to go to team activities. If they are caught leaving the hotel for other reasons, they could face up to six months in prison and/or $750K in fines.

Since NBA training camps have opened up, the league has seen a steady rise in vaccination rates. Over this time, the league’s overall rate has jumped from 90 percent to 95 percent. This might not appear to be a massive issue for the NBA now, but those in the minority should beware.

Advertisement