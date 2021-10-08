California has produced its newest star and his name is Truf. “Body” is the newest single from the Carson, CA rapper and brings in a dope feature from The Game to make the track even potent.



“Body” embodies the true Cali party scene and sets the vibe for the entire night. “Body” debuted on all platforms on Oct. 1 and climbed the charts immediately, earning Truf his first iTunes plaque for breaking the Top 100.

“Body” is Truf’s follow-up single after he hit the charts again with his other heavy single “Tik Tik Boom.”

Right now, Truf is ready to work with the world. Tap into the new single below.

