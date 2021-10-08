Peloton released Season 2 of Dance Cardio, made up of seven new episodes including a special Artist Series class that is the first of its kind, featuring a cameo from eight-time GRAMMY winner Usher.



The smooth moves of the iconic singer will go from his residency in Las Vegas straight to your workout space. In addition to Usher, world-class instructors and guided by some of the most talented choreographers bring dance and cardio to life in this new season.

What up movers and shakers … U rode to my music and now U can rock wit me. We’re back with Part 2. Dance Cardio Season 2— is now live and on demand with @AllymissLove and @emmalovewell. Download the @onepeloton App free for 30 days. pic.twitter.com/wtV99xcq3C — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) October 7, 2021

Usher joins Ally Love and Emma Lovewell in a surprise class finale, showing members how it’s done as they all move to one of his iconic tracks.

“Dance has the power to energize, ignite and bring people together in a fun celebration of movement and music, “ said USHER. “I’m thrilled to lend my personal style to this new season of Peloton Dance Cardio. As a Peloton Member myself, I can’t wait to move together as one community.”

Advertisement

“USHER is one of the most respected artists and dancers in the business,” said Peloton’s Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley. “Partnering with USHER has truly elevated our Peloton Dance Cardio experience. It allowed us to produce a program designed to celebrate the moves you love from his famous music videos and performances, set to a slamming soundtrack of the hits. It’s an incredible fitness experience that welcomes you to center stage!”

The new season of Peloton Dance Cardio encourages members to engage in intense sweat sessions guided by their favorite music.