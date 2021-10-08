Yo Gotti returns with a new music video for his single “For The Record.” The new release is directed by Ben Marc and finds Gotti delivering entrepreneurial gems while posted up in a barren desert surrounded by his collection of black Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUVs.

The “For The Record” visual also shows how Gotti strikes the balance between hip-hop artist and businessman as the CMG CEO also flexes at the top of a helipad in business attire.

Fresh off becoming a co-owner of D.C. United, Gotti shows he can mix rap with his entrepreneurial ambitions, rapping about his growth as a businessman and desire to set an example for his CMG cohorts.

Advertisement

In June, Yo Gotti’s CMG record label and Interscope Geffen A&M announced a partnership to collaborate in developing the careers of the stacked CMG roster, which includes Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and more.

The partnership has already produced the first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 for Moneybagg Yo in A Gangsta’s Pain and the first Top 10 appearance on the album charts for 42 Dugg with Free Dem Boyz, which hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

“With 25 years under his belt as a successful artist, label head, manager and entrepreneur, Yo Gotti has built an impressive legacy in hip hop and remains one of the most exciting voices in music,” said IGA Chairman, John Janick. “We look forward to working closely with Gotti’s team to continue to build upon CMG’s incredible run in our business.”