Aaliyah’s story catalog is now complete on streaming platforms. Blackground Records 2.0 re-releases Aaliyah’s RIAA-certified Platinum posthumous compilations I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah. These final offerings are available across all streaming platforms via a partnership with Blackground Records 2.0 and EMPIRE.

I Care 4 U was a compilation of Aaliyah’s singles, unreleased tracks, and demos. Included were “Miss You “, “I Care 4 U”, and “Come Over” which all peaked on the top 10 of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The album debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 and reached the top ten record charts internationally selling six million copies worldwide.

Ultimate Aaliyah was the second and final compilation of the late star, originally released as a posthumous box set in 2005 in Australia, United Kingdom, and Japan. The first disc is a greatest hits collection and the second, entitled Are You Feelin’ Me? contains material from soundtracks and featured work with Timbaland.

