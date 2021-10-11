The Problem, Adrien Broner has run into another problem with the law in 2021.

Boxing superstar Adrien “The Problem” Broner, 32, was arrested in Kentucky on an outstanding warrant in Ohio early Sunday morning, according to TMZ Sports. The arrest is The Problem’s fourth within less than a year.

According to the report, at 1 AM, the former four-division world champion was arrested and booked into Kentucky’s Kenton County Jail for being a fugitive from another state, which stems from an outstanding warrant in Ohio. Broner has no bail amount set, which means he’ll be extradited to Ohio authorities.

Advertisement

The outstanding warrant stems from Cuyahoga County in Cleveland, Ohio. For Broner, Cuyahoga is the same county that he was held in contempt of court and sent to jail last November for failing to pay a $783k judgment in a 2018 sexual assault lawsuit. There is no official word of the circumstances surrounding Sunday’s arrest at press time.

MORE: Meek Mill, Young Thug, and More Set to feature on Adrien Broner’s Rap Album

In 2020, Broner was arrested on three different occasions. First, in February 2020, he was arrested in Las Vegas for misdemeanor trespassing. Then, a month later, he was arrested in Miami for DUI. Lastly, in November 2020, Broner threw in jail by a judge until he and his lawyer properly provided financial documentation for mentioned 2018 lawsuit.

Broner made his return to boxing at the top of the year with a unanimous decision victory over Jovanie Santiago following a 25-month layoff. In the post-fight, Broner asked the promoter to get him another fight quickly because it’s the only way he would stay out of jail. Matchroom Chairman Eddie Hearn reports he offered Broner a fight against rising U.K. welterweight boxer Conor “The Destroyer” Benn in September; however, he claims The Problem rejected the offer twice.

MORE: Adrien Broner to pay $800k for 2018 sexual assault in Cleveland

Last month, popular boxing reporter Elie Seckbach reported Broner in training camp, preparing for an upcoming fight with a yet-to-be-announced opponent. Several days before the Kentucky arrest, Broner shared a face-off photo between him and Mexico’s super lightweight Pedro Campa on the ‘Gram with the inquiring caption to Showtime Boxing, saying, “@showtimeboxing can I get this fight in February at 140 please or y’all protecting his b@&$? A$$.”

Broner is one of the biggest names in boxing, with a record of 34-4-1.