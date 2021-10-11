Captain America has a bit of musical talent in him. “Purple Rain on a sunny day,” Chris Evans wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of himself playing the piano.

Chris Evans via Instagram stories

The song was performed for the former Marvel star’s 127 Instagram followers. Previously, Evans performed a song he described as “one of my favorites,” created by Fabrizio Paterlini. According to Men’s Journal, Evans has played the piano since 2019.

An admirer of his talent and him in general, Lizzo wants to team with Chris Evans for the remake of The Bodyguard. According to Variety, the remake will be inspired by the 1992 original. The first film starred Houston alongside Kevin Costner and has one of the best-selling film soundtracks of all time.

