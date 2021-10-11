“Papi’s Home” takes on a different meaning this past weekend as Drake hosted a fourth birthday celebration for his son Adonis.

“Happy 4th birthday Adonis,” Drake wrote on an IG image of him and his son. “TEACHA MORE LIFE KID.”

Milestone moments in Adonis’s have become a fixture of Instagram. Last year, Drake revealed his son’s first day of school. The caption reads, “First Day of School… The World is Yours kids.” Later in the same year, Drake shaed a photo of him and Adonis napping.

Back in May, Drake shared a video of Adonis being wowed by LeBron James and his basketball work in Miami and Cleveland.

You can see the moments from this past weekend below.