It’s the quintessential accessory and essential part of hip-hop style. Having gained its popularity in the ’80s, the Cuban Link chain has gone through many transformations going from being made in gold to white gold, platinum and now they are being set with diamonds. Making them the most lux, valuable piece of jewelry in the world. So how did it become the symbol of luxury and why are we so attracted to Cuban Link chains? Although some are now made by machines, the authentic and most expensive ones are made by hand, from only a handful of master crafters at a few shops in Miami, According to a report by the Business Insider, It takes 14 hours of their day running hot steel through machinery to then turn it by hand, to then file it by hand, to then polish it by hand. You’re not just wearing a chain, you’re wearing somebody’s blood, sweat, and tears, and passion around your neck wrists and/or ankles. “When you move into the higher end of Cuban link chains, which, you get into the $50,000, $80,000 $100,000 chains, those have to be handmade.” Says one master jeweler. “One, because of the attention to detail. The file, the tight links,” he adds. The Cuban Link has come become so intertwined with hip hop and urban culture you can usually spot them in on everyone as the key essential accessory in every music video, from party shots on Instagram to live shows. “We still can’t keep up with the demand. We still have a wait time of five to seven weeks.” So if you’ve added a Cuban link chain to your must-have list, plan accordingly. Here are a few of our favorites wearing their Cuban Links.

Yung Miami

Shenyeng

Remy Ma

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Young Ma

Kayykilo

Saweetie

Asian Doll