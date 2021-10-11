Jeannie Mai revealed she and Jeezy were expecting on her show The Real and spoke at length in Women’s Health Magazine last month. “Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”

One of our favorite things about our girl Jeannie is her growth, incredible honesty, and transparency. We’re so excited to officially welcome our fifth co-host, Baby Jenkins! To see how Jeannie first revealed the news to Garcelle, Loni and Adrienne tune in TODAY! pic.twitter.com/oujN75Oug5 — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) September 20, 2021

“I can’t believe how quickly time flies.. this was Baby J back at only 6 oz!! Now at 6 months today, I’m all ears about what to expect these last 13 weeks. Pls do share below books, podcasts, tips, how to handle mood swings & SLEEP,” Mai wrote on Instagram. “Thank u Fam & watch link in bio for the details of our 1st and 2nd trimester with Baby Jenkins.”

During her reveal, Jeannie Mai revealed she and Jeezy decided to try in-vitro fertilization for the process, stating the ability to conceive “was not easy.” “We both needed a bit of assistance, especially with me being 41 at the time,” Jeannie said. Jeezy is 42.

In a new video on her YouTube series ‘Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai’, she revealed the moment they found out their happy news. The two began IVF treatments on the day of their wedding. Pictures from the intimate March 27 ceremony were capture by Vogue. Hosted in Atlanta, the wedding was different from their original plan of wanting to wed at Lake Como or the South of France.

“We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate,” Jeannie says. “But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.”

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai officially tied the knot 💛 The couple had an intimate wedding in their Atlanta home. pic.twitter.com/kO7cFiAQrg — Two Bees TV (@twobeestv) April 1, 2021

You can view the sonogram here.