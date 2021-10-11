Kehlani teased her Instagram followers with a potential collaboration album with Russ in the works while the two partied in Las Vegas on Friday (Oct. 8).

In an uploaded clip to social media, Kehlani is seen hugging on the “What They Want” rapper-producer while she says to the camera: “I just told Russ I would make an album with him in the club.”

“Listen, hold her accountable, because I doubt it,” Russ responds.

YES KEHLANI AND RUSS GIVE IT TO US pic.twitter.com/WCUPulE1tg — valentina (@JEHLANll) October 9, 2021

On Saturday (Oct. 10), Russ added to the excitement of a potential joint album with a fan-quoted tweet that writes: “Russ x Kehlani project” followed by eyes emoji. A joint album between the two stars would follow their 2020 collaboration “Take You Back,” which peaked at #7 on Billboard Hot 100 list.

In November 2020, Russ spoke with Ebro Darden on Beats 1 about a possible joint project with Kehlani after the release of his CHOMP EP — but also pondered an R&B project that would also feature Ari Lennox and Keyshia Cole along with Kehlani. “I might have to come with five songs and it’s me and Keyshia Cole, and Kehlani, and Ari Lennox, and there’s not an ounce of rap on it,” Russ tells Ebro. “And you put that right next to CHOMP and it’s like, enjoy.”

And with no follow-up to CHOMP, Russ has released 26 new songs in 2021 so far, including “Can’t Let Go,” “Satisfy” and the latest “Seduce” featuring Capella Grey. He just performed his first Livestream show, “Tour Before The Tour,” for fans worldwide on Friday in Las Vegas.

The news of a new Kehlani and Russ collaboration arrives on the eve of Kehlani scheduled third album, titled Blue Water Road, which drops this Winter via TSNMI/Atlantic. She released the project’s first single and music video, “Altar,” in mid-September. Meanwhile, Kehlani has been featured on new music from Meek Mill, T-Pain, Pink Sweat$ and Kiana Lede.