Kim Kardashian West has everyone talking after her SNL debut.

The Reality TV Star and business woman took on the role for the first time, giving what fans called a “savage” monologue in a hot pink velvet body-con jump suit.

She used the monologue to poke fun at her family. Kim joked that she is happy that no one can call her a gold digger. “Honestly, I’m not even sure how you become one,” she explained. “So I asked my mom’s boyfriend, Corey [Gamble].” No one from the family was safe, even joking on her own sex tape and rumored paternal parent O.J Simpson.

Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

The SKIMS founder was definitely a great sport on SNL and had the internets buzzing. Here are some Tweets circulating social media below.



“I married the best rapper of all time” – @KimKardashian about @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/zWjDX5ZdEm — trying to think like kanye (@CDdenimflow) October 10, 2021

Kim Kardashian West’s appearance also drew participation from Bachelor Nation’s Tyler C, SNL vet Chris Rock, and wrestler John Cena.



Share your thoughts on Kim’s SNL debut with us on social media.