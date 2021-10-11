Kodak Black is addressing his suicidal tweet. On Saturday, Kodak apologized for worrying fans, friends and family following his tweet.

The Florida rapper then thanked his supporters for expressing their concern while acknowledging how alarming his tweets were.

Kodak Black returns to social media with a statement. He apologizes for his previous tweets about k*lling himself.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QJBgJJtRAi — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) October 10, 2021

Kodak’s apology comes after he tweeted Friday that he was “lonely, depressed, and sad.” He shared that he felt like taking his own life and no one loves him.

Screenshots of the tweets were circulated on Twitter, fans began to send love too the “ZEZE” rapper.

One fan wrote: “Keep yo head up #KodakBlack you are the most important rapper to come out the 2010s your impact is untouchable we love ya brah and we all been thru that shi we always witchu fam #PrayForKodak.”

Keep yo head up #KodakBlack you are the most important rapper to come out the 2010s your impact is untouchable we love ya brah and we all been thru that shi we always witchu fam #PrayForKodak 🙏 — KingLuigi (@daonly1kinglui1) October 8, 2021

Healthy mental heath should be a priority for everyone. Good to see Kodak retract his suicidal tweet and we hope he has all the support he needs.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours every day.

For confidential help, Call 1-800-273-8255.