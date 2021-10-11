Nicki Minaj Will Be Apart of The Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion

Nicki Minaj Will Be Apart of The Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion

Move over Andy Cohen, Real Housewives of Potomac has a new host this reunion.

Over the weekend Bravo TV executive producer, Andy Cohen, confirmed that the “Anaconda” rapper will be taking over hosting duties for the Season 6 reunion taping.

Andy normally host all the housewives reunion shows, this year Nicki Minaj makes an appearance and puts the ladies of Potomac in the hot seat.

Advertisement

“It’s the Reunion I could never get away with,” Cohen shared on Instagram alongside photos posing with Nicki.

“At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda”

Nickiii😍😍

Nicki Minaj helped Andy host the #RHOP reunion yesterday! pic.twitter.com/i28GBKuqBz — THE RHOA TEA🍑☕️ (@RHOATEA) October 8, 2021

Nicki Minaj shared the same sentiment on her own IG confirming her appearance on set with the Housewives of Potomac.

“GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP REUNION COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy #Moment4Life yall better binge watch this season chile” Nicki added.

Nicki Minaj snatched at the Potomac reunion with Andy! 😍 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/GTExpVeUXr — The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) October 8, 2021

Nicki Minaj & her hairstylist at the filming of #RHOP Reunion on Instagram. 💕 pic.twitter.com/qBZRGhtu9y — Nicki Minaj Daily (@NickiDaily) October 8, 2021

Nicki teased to host the Bravo reunion back in July, captioning, “I’ll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y’all want me to ask chile.”

“Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty,” Nicki shared. “My questions will be well thought out, too. Mixed with funny & epic of course.”

After receiving am outpouring of welcoming comments from viewers of the show. Nicki shared a screenshot of texts with her publicist Joe. “Andy Cohen said he would gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion,” Joe wrote. “Tapes around October.”

We love to see the manifestation.

Will you be watching Nicki Minaj on the “Real Housewives Of Potomac” reunion? Share your thought with us on social media.