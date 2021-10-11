R. Kelly’s guilty verdict of racketeering and sex crimes is driving his music sales.

Rolling Stone reported Sunday that R. Kelly’s music sales have jumped 517-percent since he was found guilty on federal sex crimes last month.

According to reports, 54-year-old singer’s on-demand audio streams are up 22 percent, while his video streams have risen 23 percent in comparison to the week before the verdict was announced.

The Chicago native, who was found guilty in a Brooklyn courtroom on September 24th, faces between 10 years and life in prison for his crimes.

His next court date is set for May 4, 2022.

The news comes just days after YouTube removed multiple R. Kelly channels from their platform. Additionally, R. Kelly is also prohibited from using, owning or creating any other YouTube channels.

We all know controversy sells, here are some Twitter users that took to their comments to share about the issue below.

One user writes, “R.Kelly’s albums sales have increased since his hearing. Double digit in streams and Triple Digit in Sales. Why? What is wrong with humanity?”

