Bobby Fishscale has released a new music video for his single “Role Models.” The release features Roc Nation labelmate Kalan.FrFr.

Directed by Ben Marc, the “Role Models” video delivers an impactful message about the challenges that young Black and Brown teenagers encounter without the appropriate role models to shape them.

“Role Models” follows the “Make It Snow” video, which celebrates his successes and wins, as he makes it snow. Recently, the Florida-bred rising star was spotted at the 40/40 club for the 18th anniversary alongside the likes of JAY-Z, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, Remy Ma, Pusha T and many more.

Peep the new release below.