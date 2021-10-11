Rolling Loud Miami 2021 was the revival of live music in the festival format. With the new Rolling Loud Miami 2021 Aftermovie, attendees can relive the unforgettable event, which took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL in July.

The film was created by the Rolling Loud media team and is a montage of many of the festival’s most memorable moments including performances from Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Don Toliver, Trippie Redd, and many others.

The Rolling Loud Miami 2021 Aftermovie also serves as a preview of the historic Hip-Hop performances that are set to take over Queens, when Rolling Loud New York goes down at the end of the month at Citi Field. In December, Rolling Loud returns to the Golden State, hosting Rolling Loud California 2021. The festival boasts a truly A-List collection of headliners, recruiting J. Cole, Kid Cudi, and Future to top the bill, plus a special duo performance by Young Thug and Chris Brown, who will perform songs from their Slime & B album.

You can see the aftermovie below.