Late last week, the Wall Street Journal detailed an email sent by current Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, which featured racist language in describing NFLPA leader DeMaurice Smith.

“Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michelin tires,” Gruden wrote to Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen.

Before week 5 action tipped off in the NFL, Randy Moss would address the comments and expect for the Raiders to promptly respond.

“We’re going into the 21st century, OK?” Moss said. “And instead of us moving forward, we’re moving backward. And I really don’t know what percentage of the National Football League is Black but I know it’s over 50 percent, 60-70 percent. And I know we generate a whole lotta money for this National Football League and for you to hear Adam Schefter talk about some discipline from [Raiders Owner Mark] Davis, the clock is ticking! We are watching to see what the National Football League is going to do!”

"For us to be moving back and not forward … National Football League, this hurts me."



A powerful conversation from the Sunday NFL Countdown crew on Jon Gruden’s 2011 email that included a racist comment in reference to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith: pic.twitter.com/FQvMGFUfOj — ESPN (@espn) October 10, 2021

Randy Moss on Jon Gruden using a racist trope in an email: pic.twitter.com/rWcHeB60is — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2021

“I fell in love with the game of football at six years old, and I get emotional talking about it because of situations like this. My civil rights were taken — were kind of messed with in high school, over the color of my skin. And now being able to play 14 years in the National Football League, to have something like this of a leader — we talk about leadership, we give guys these big contracts because they want to be able to lead 70 men, coaches, equipment staff and managers, to the number one goal, and that’s to win a championship. And for us to be moving back and not forward in the 21st century like I said, man. National Football League, this hurts me. The clock is ticking, man. I’m sorry.”

Fellow analyst and former NFL player Teddy Bruschi added that players would rather not play for him but working with the team and understanding he is the current leader, players will.

The Las Vegas Raiders took the field against the Chicago Bears and would lose 20-9.