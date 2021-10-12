Jon Gruden is officially out as Las Vegas Raiders coach. Gruden used misogynistic and anti-gay language in numerous emails during a seven-year period beginning in 2011, The New York Times reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Raiders owner Mark Davis went to the team facility to meet with Gruden. After the meeting, Gruden was no longer coach.

Last week, Gruden was criticized for a message that attacked the lips of NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith.

The Times states Gruden emailed Bruce Allen, who was at the time the president of the Washington Football Team. Gruden told Allen that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell should not have endorsed the drafting of “queers,” a message in reference to Michael Sam. He would also use homophobic slurs in reference to Gruden.

Gruden also spoke against women referees, stated that Eric Reid, who protested police brutality with Colin Kaepernick by kneeling, should be fired and stated that Goodell should be checked for a concussion after he led the league in promotion of racial equality and criminal justice reform.

During the time he sent the emails, Grudenw as employed by ESPN for Monday Night Football. “The comments are clearly repugnant under any circumstance,” ESPN said in a statement.