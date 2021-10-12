Just recently, Karen Civil would find herself in almost every headline after multiple influencers came forward accusing the media mogul of bad business. The controversy surrounding Civil surfaced on the internet after Joyner Lucas sent out multiple tweets alleging that Civil stole $60K from him.

“After you got the money paid up front, you stopped answering my calls & every time I hit you, you answered the phone with a attitude like I was messing up your day. I sent you hella messages pleading with you to do your job becuz my back was against the wall. You took advantage,” the rapper tweeted.

While Civil never publicly addressed his claims, Lucas and Civil talked about the matter in a clubhouse room with fans. In an interview with Hot 97, Lucas seems to have different energy towards the situation after stating that he feels bad for Civil following the controversy.

Advertisement

“I wanna go on record to say that I spoke to Karen and I, at the time that I spoke to Karen, she had a lot of other—she had a lot of public scrutiny from a lot of other people and I started feeling bad a little bit,” he stated. “‘Cause I’m like, damn. I don’t wanna… So, I stopped. I had a conversation with her and I promised her I wasn’t just gonna keep dragging her name through the mud, you know what I mean?”

“At this point, I feel bad,” he added. “I don’t wanna drag shorty name through the mud. I already made hella tweets about what the situation was, but I do wanna say that it was a point in my career where I was a very, very starving artist. I was trying to figure it out. I was trying to get in the game by any means and I was trying to figure out how to get in the game. I hired a few people, one being Karen and the way that that situation turned out in the end, I wasn’t a happy customer and I held a grudge.”

Check out the clip of Lucas’ discussion on Hot 97 below!