Kanye West‘s days in Wyoming appear to be over. TMZ reports Kanye has listed his Wyoming property on the real estate market at $11 million.

The Wyoming digs became a location for major events in West’s career and personal life. The ranch hosted a historic listening party and had numerous famous guests pull up from Dame Dash to Dave Chappelle to Lil Baby. It also was a location that marked the beginning of a tumultuous end to his marriage with Kim Kardashian.

TMZ now poses the question if the land is being sold to continue Kanye’s effort to rekindle his marriage with Kim. The property is listed at $3 million less than the asking price from the September 2019 purchase.

The ranch has 8 lodging units and is a hot spot for “monster trout” fishing. On the grounds are 2 freshwater lakes, a restaurant, an event center, meeting facilities, and more.

Kanye is keeping busy. While he is selling his Wyoming property, he is also focused on his DONDA Prep school. According to Yahoo! Sports, Kanye’s DONDA Academy is being petitioned to compete with Sierra Canyon High School, the Southern California program that is the basketball home of numerous young stars of the past and present, including Bronny James.

DONDA Academy, a prep school, will be located in Simi Valley, California, which is 30 minutes outside of Los Angeles. DONDA Academy is sponsored by Adidas and will be led on the basketball court by Jalen Hooks, a 6’7″ junior from the state of Indiana that is being recruited by Kansas, Michigan State, Illinois, and more schools.