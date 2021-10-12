LiAngelo Ball put up a solid showing during the NBA Summer League and that has led to a new deal in the G-League.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania announced the signing, which will enter Ball into their October 23rd draft.

After playing for the Hornets in Summer League, LiAngelo Ball is signing a contract in the NBA G League, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ball will enter the Oct. 23 Draft, where he could be candidate for Charlotte’s Greensboro affiliate. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 11, 2021

Ball, who signed with the Hornets’ Summer League team, impressed the team. In Las Vegas Summer League action, the middle Ball brother has averaged 10.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game. Notably, he’s shooting over 40 percent from three-point range and has consistently looked like he belongs in the competition.

