Jesy Nelson may not be getting an invite to the cookout. While many have shown the singer love after the release of her Nicki Minaj collab titled, “Boyz,” others seem to have a hard time accepting the singer’s features, claiming that the singer is black fishing and faking a “blaccent.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that Nelson was accused of black fishing, the singer previously responded to the claims in August, in an interview with The Guardian, sharing that her intention is not to offend anyone.

“I would never want to offend anyone, and that was really upsetting,” she stated. “I wasn’t aware that’s how people felt.” Nelson then begins to say she never noticed the negativity until after her departure from the band, Little Mix. “The whole time I was in Little Mix I never got any of that. And then I came out of (the band) and people all of a sudden were saying it,” she stated.

“I wasn’t on social media around that time, so I let my team (deal with it) because that was when I’d just left. But I mean, like, I love Black culture. I love Black music. That’s all I know; it’s what I grew up on. I’m very aware that I’m a white British woman; I’ve never said that I wasn’t,” she continued.

Nicki Minaj also chimed in on the discussion to defend Nelson from claims that she is trying to portray that she is black by comparing Nelson to the Kardashians. Check out what Nicki had to say below.