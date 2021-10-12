Popular Los Angeles rapper O.T. Genasis is interested in a boxing match with former L.A. Lakers-now-celebrity boxer Lamar Odom — but, only if the money’s right. 


Earlier this week, the “What Is Your Name” rapper was hypothetically asked if he would be open to boxing the 41-year-old NBA Champ, who just won his second boxing match against Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband, Ojani Noa. Now, never known to turn down a fade, Genasis, 34, delivered an optimistic response that welcomes the challenge if the bag is right and available to completely focus on the fight. 

O.T. Genasis told TMZ Sports:

“… I’m skilled differently. If the paper was right — and I had to stop everything I was doin’ — to make sure the paper was right… It just gotta be right. But anything, man down — man down. MAN DOWN… Man down.” 

Then O.T. was asked what round he would knockout Odom in, he replied:

“I’m not — I’m not really sure — you know what I mean and everything like that. But like I said, I’m really skilled. What I’m saying… What I’m saying is I privately train. I don’t show what I do. I’m more skilled than people may think.”

Take a look at the complete response below.

O.T. Genasis’ latest single “What Is Your Name” follows a busy 2021 of new releases, which includes one-off tracks, like “Big League,” “Detergent” and the Chris Brown and Charlie Wilson-featured “Back To You.” On top of the music, Genasis is enjoying fatherhood right now with his new baby boy with ex-girlfriend-actress Malika Haqq, who is the best friend of Odom’s ex-wife Khole Kardashian.

Skill and experience are definitely weapons O.T. Genasis will need in his arsenal against heavyweight Lamar Odom who is a whole foot-and-one-inch taller at 6-foot-10-inches and 65-pounds heavier at 230-pounds than the 5-foot-7-inches and 165-pounds rapper. But O.T. Genasis isn’t the only rapper calling out the Odom with a previous request to box from rapper-reality star Benzino.

