Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are here to put the treat in your “Trick or Treat.” The duo will bring a one-hour baking competition to Peacock titled Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween.

Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween is a competition special hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, featuring talented bakers who face off in a delectable Halloween showdown.

In the special, teams of three bakers are tasked with baking and building a full-sensory 12’x12’ Halloween world that people can literally explore, taste and devour. But their worlds must be inspired by the concept of fear. Imagine larger-than-life-sized chocolate spiders, cake monsters and sugar-coated trees flowering with treats.

You can see a trailer below.