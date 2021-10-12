UFC Hall Famer Chuck “Iceman” Liddell was arrested on early Monday morning in Los Angeles for Domestic Violence with his wife identified as the alleged victim.

TMZ broke the news. The L.A. Sheriff’s Department was called out to the 51-year-old veteran’s Hidden HIlls’ home on Monday morning (Oct. 11) to investigate a 9-1-1 call where it was discovered the legendary knockout artist and wife were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. Liddell was taken into custody and booked with a bail set at $20,000.

A couple of hours later, he posted bail and was released from jail in good spirits. Liddell’s wife didn’t require medical attention following the altercation. Liddell claims he never assaulted his wife and says he was the real victim — but volunteered to go to jail in her place. He claims to have bruises and lacerations.

“This was one of the many times I have tried to shield a family mental health issue from the public purview,” Liddell wrote in an official statement. “It has become painfully apparent that this cannot continue, as our private life has now reached a public breaking point.”

In his prime (1999-2006), the Iceman was the biggest name in MMA with highlight-reel knockouts over fellow legends, like Randy Couture, Vitor Belfort and Alistair Overeem. He originally retired in 2010. Liddell last fought in 2018 against longtime rival Tito Ortiz.

More as the story develops.