The Star-Studded Off The Chain Highlights of Cardi’ B’s Passa Passa 29th Birthday Party

The Star-Studded Off The Chain Highlights of Cardi’ B’s Passa Passa 29th Birthday Party

Cardi B threw what was arguably the raciest dance hall-themed 29th birthday bash held at L.A. River Studios on Monday night. Cardi wowed in a busty chain leather detail and a show-stopping choker including wrist cuffs made of the same materials. Cardi’s husband Offset was by her side on the night who presented her with the ultimate gift-A house in the Dominican Republic.

Her guests including Lizzo, who left nothing to the imagination, Megan Thee Stallion, Winnie Harlow, Ella Mai and more showed up and showed out literally! Take a look at some of the guests and hottest moments of the night

.

Advertisement

Lizzo in a sheer purple gown

Offset gifted Cardi B a house in the Dominican Republic for her 29th birthday. 🦚 pic.twitter.com/CmYePKsms8 — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) October 12, 2021

Cardi B and Offset at her Birthday Party ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qadZHbohzl — Cardi B Promo (@CardiPromo) October 12, 2021

Snoop Dogg and Oxlade

Cardi B, Hennessy and Megan Thee Stallion watching Normani dance at Cardi’s Birthday Party 😍 pic.twitter.com/CrFvrCHXkl — Cardi B Promo (@CardiPromo) October 12, 2021

Meg in Laurel DeWitt body chains and Cardi B in a Custom LD bra at Cardi B’s Passa Passa Birthday Party pic.twitter.com/brEuLvRvCn — Laurel DeWitt (@Laurel_DeWitt) October 12, 2021

Winnie Harlow in a bikini underneath a crochet dress