Cardi B threw what was arguably the raciest dance hall-themed 29th birthday bash held at L.A. River Studios on Monday night. Cardi wowed in a busty chain leather detail and a show-stopping choker including wrist cuffs made of the same materials. Cardi’s husband Offset was by her side on the night who presented her with the ultimate gift-A house in the Dominican Republic.
Her guests including Lizzo, who left nothing to the imagination, Megan Thee Stallion, Winnie Harlow, Ella Mai and more showed up and showed out literally! Take a look at some of the guests and hottest moments of the night
.
Advertisement