Don Toliver is continuing the momentum behind his Life of a DON album, teaming with his Cactus Jack leader, Travis Scott, for the video to “Flocky Flocky.”

The new video sees the two superstar rappers hitting the road in Lamborghinis for a race and ending up in New Orleans to visit a Lil Wayne mural.

Last Friday, Don Toliver released his Life Of A Don album. The new release brings in Kali Uchis, Travis Scott, SoFaygo, Baby Keem, and HVN.

The new album was led by the “Drugs N Hella Melodies” single, featuring Kali Uchis. The album is in total 16 tracks in length. Toliver tells Zane Lowe this is his best work.

“Yeah, it’s definitely I feel like the best work, my best work right now, man. Man, it’s been a crazy process,” Toliver said to Apple Mnusic. “I’m not even going to lie, man. Me making at least hundreds of songs and choosing 16 songs out of that pot is some of the craziest thing anybody can have to do, so it’s been a journey, man.”

You can hear the full album below.