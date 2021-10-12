[WATCH] LaLa Anthony Speaks For The First Time On Her Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

In an exclusive interview with Angie Martinez, actress LaLa Anthony spoke out for the first time about her divorce following a 15 year marriage to Knicks star Carmelo Anthony and why she thinks she’ll never get married again.

When the radio legend questioned LaLa about how she’s handling yhe divorce, the Power star surprisingly replied, “Like, to a lot of people, it feels like this single thing is new. It’s been years now that we’ve separated and stuff, so I’ve dealt with the emotions behind it and I still have my moments but, for the most part, I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find the humor in it all. Otherwise, I’d be a basket case…I already went through that part.”

LaLa filed for divorce this past June, after allegations and rumors of infidelity began to loom around the couple’s separation.

