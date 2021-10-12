In the season two premiere of Peace of Mind with Taraji, host Taraji P. Henson is joined by Grammy-Award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion.

During the conversation, Henson and her co-host and best friend Tracie Jade highlight the challenging mental challenges in the Black community. With Hot Girl Meg, the trio discusses the adversity she overcame, while maintaining a positive outlook.

Peace of Mind with Taraji

“I feel like right now mental health is more important to me, more than ever, because I have more pressure on me than I feel like I used to have…when I was Megan and I wasn’t as criticized and under such a magnifying glass as I am now,” Thee Stallion said.

Meg would also open up on her relationship with Pardison Fontaine. “My boyfriend does make me very happy. He definitely takes care of me emotionally. He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good.”

You can watch the full episode here.