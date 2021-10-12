Prep rally, lettermen jackets, school spirit, and football: It’s game day at Tay Money’s Duh University.

One of the most exciting new artists to watch of 2021 released the visual to “The Assignment” on Friday (Oct.8), following the popularity of her viral challenge of the same title on social media and the huge success of her 2020 single “Bussin’.” “The Assignment” is an energetic track built on a southern drumline sound that showcases the undeniable Texan’s catchy southern style, infectious ad-libs — and how she’s about to take over Hip Hop.

Tay Money hypes up the student body as a man-eating cheerleading captain in the new Dad and Jon J-directed visual. The music video follows Big Tay and the Tay Money army prepare for the big game — passing drills, cheer practice, twerking in the bleachers — all while rapping about how glamorous she looks to the rivals’ boyfriends.

“The Assignment” comes after a buzzworthy year for the new star who collaborated with Latto, Saweetie and Flo Milli. Her music averages 1,684,543 monthly listeners on Spotify — making her one of the most scouted new artists in mainstream Hip Hop right now — with an impressive 236,000 subscribers on YouTube. Her previous single, “PBJ,” has surpassed one-and-a-half million streams.

The rapper has been selling out shows throughout Texas and Florida this summer and is set to drop her highly-anticipated debut album, currently untitled, late-2021-early-2022. Until the upcoming debut, take a look at the new visual below.