Wack 100’s controversial run around the industry is continuing. Wack 100 was a guest on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo. While they discussed 21 Savage and more, the conversation would take a left when discussing Meek Mill.

The co-hosts questioned what was the current status of Wack’s beef with Meek Mill and Wack responded “we gotta get down.” Wallo and Gillie would defend Meek and it would escalate to where all three men exchanged words.

“You gonna line that up? I’ll get down with all three of y’all,” said Wack. “Ain’t nobody worried about you. My knuckles is sexual, n*gga, and you got a sexy nose.”

Wack 100 says he still has smoke with Meek Mill during his interview with Wallo & Gillie pic.twitter.com/M6xZoWebxo — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) October 10, 2021

Gillie would get out of his seat and Wallo would not back down vocally during the heated moment. You can see the full moment below beginning at the 40-minute mark.