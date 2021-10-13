Coachella music festival reverses mandate and will not require attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Their previous health policy required guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending the festival in Southern California.

But now festival officials are saying proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test will suffice. In a statement, event organizers said they feel confident in the decision after looking at health protocols put into place at other large events.

Guests will either have to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the event. Coachella is set to return to the Polo Fields in Indio, April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. The line up has yet to be announced although one artist, Travis Scott is confirmed.

Advertisement