Duke Deuce has the CRUNKSTAR album on the way. To get fans ready, Duke has released the new video “WTF.” The video brings a turnup to wherever Duke goes, ranging from the Rolling Loud stage to the Made in America set.

Duke Deuce is the heir to the Memphis throne and has run up 22 million global streams to date.

The new single is available via Quality Control Music / Motown Records / Made Men Movement and introduces the sound that will be heard on the forthcoming album. The single features a chanting chorus over a banging and a skittering beat.

“Fuckk whoever don’t like this song

I’ll crank this b**h up on my own!”

You can check out the new video below.