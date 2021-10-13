Prayers go out to Hitman Holla and his girlfriend Cinnamon after she was wounded by gunfire in their home. Hitman revealed a home invasion at his place led to the wounds his girlfriend suffered. According to HNHH, Hitman was out of town while four men broke into his home.

“Bullet went through her cheek and out of the back of her head.. she’s at the hospital now being strong,” Hitman wrote on Instagram.

Hitman would also describe the horrors of being unable to help due to being away.

Advertisement

Imagine being on FaceTime while ya girl while being outta town & shes telling u it’s ppl in the house at 1 in the morning so coaching her on what to do 1000 miles away .. she showed courage & let off shots defending her home .. I’m so proud of how she was so brave .. I can’t stop crying man plz send positive energy our way I need it y’all I really really need it I’ve never felt this kinda pain this message was for my fans family and friends all at once plz help us get through this

You can see the post below. Prayers to Hitman and Cinnamon.

Roommates, please keep Hitman Holla from “Wild N’ Out” and his girlfriend Cinnamon in your prayers. He shared that she was shot after four people broke inside their home 🙏🏽 We wish her a speedy recovery ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u8FO3e5cjX — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) October 12, 2021