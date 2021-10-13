Joell Ortiz is ready to give you a new project. The veteran emcee has announced his new album, Autograph, for release on Nov. 12. The album will arrive via Mello Music Group.

Autograph will feature Sheek Louch, CyHi The Prynce, and Kxng Crooked, while Salaam Remi, Apollo Brown, The Heatmakerz, and Namir Blade hold down the production.

The first single from the album will release soon, but for now, you can peep the tracklist below and preorder the album.

Autograph TRACKLISTING

In My Feelings

Uncle Chris Car

Housing Authority Feat KXNG Crooked

One Day

Masked Up

Sincerely Yours

OG

Lifeline Feat Juliet

Goin’ Thru It Feat Marc Scibilia

Holy Ghost Feat CyHi The Prynce

Therapeutic

Love Is Love Feat Sheek Louch

Doors Up Feat Pastor LBS