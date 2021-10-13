Joell Ortiz is ready to give you a new project. The veteran emcee has announced his new album, Autograph, for release on Nov. 12. The album will arrive via Mello Music Group.
Autograph will feature Sheek Louch, CyHi The Prynce, and Kxng Crooked, while Salaam Remi, Apollo Brown, The Heatmakerz, and Namir Blade hold down the production.
The first single from the album will release soon, but for now, you can peep the tracklist below and preorder the album.
Autograph TRACKLISTING
In My Feelings
Uncle Chris Car
Housing Authority Feat KXNG Crooked
One Day
Masked Up
Sincerely Yours
OG
Lifeline Feat Juliet
Goin’ Thru It Feat Marc Scibilia
Holy Ghost Feat CyHi The Prynce
Therapeutic
Love Is Love Feat Sheek Louch
Doors Up Feat Pastor LBS