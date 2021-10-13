The 2021 Adult Swim Festival will arrive on the Adult Swim YouTube Channel on Friday, November 12, and Saturday, November 13. The festival is headlined by Lil Baby and Karol G.

Additional performers include 1 Savage, Flying Lotus, Alessia Cara, Angel Olsen, DAWN, Moor Mother, Jo Firestone, The Armed, Sheer Mag, Colin Stetson, and Thou.

Adult Swim furthers its commitment to curate immersive experiences across all platforms while cementing its reputation as a bastion of impeccable cultural curation.

In addition to music, panels will be hosted for adult Swim favorites Rick and Morty, Squidbillies, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and the highly-anticipated new series Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Smiling Friends.

The Rick and Morty panel will challenge the global voice cast against each other as they go head-to-head to determine who is the Rickiest Rick in the multiverse.

Starting today, exclusive festival merchandise is available globally on the Adult Swim Festival website, including Adult Swim Festival t-shirts, zip-up sweatshirts, bomber jacket, Nalgene water bottle, and corduroy hat, as well as limited edition Space Ghost Coast to Coast t-shirts. You can see the merch below.