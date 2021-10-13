Get excited, the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season kicks off next week. Ahead of the opening tup, the league unveiled the complete schedule of team outfitting for the 2021-22 regular season through its new and improved NBA LockerVision (LockerVision.nba.com) site.

LockerVision launched in 2018, providing fans with an advanced look into the Nike NBA uniform editions and coordinated on-court accessories that players will wear for every game throughout the season. New features for this year include enhanced imagery, additional ways for fans to search their favorite teams, and behind-the-scenes uniform design details that show the inspiration for each piece.

The LockerVision will assist in maintaining a robust outfitting program as 94% of NBA games will feature a unique combination of the home team uniform, road team uniform, and home team court.

All on-court Association, Icon, Statement, and City Edition uniforms for the 2021-22 NBA season will feature diamond NBA logo embellishments on the back neck of the jersey and right leg of the short as well as diamond Nike or Jordan Brand logo embellishments on the right chest of the jersey and left leg of the short.

In honor of the 75th Anniversary Season, the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors (initially the Philadelphia Warriors) and Boston Celtics will wear their Nike NBA Classic Edition uniforms, recognizing the three franchises that have been part of the league since its inception.

Details on the 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniforms will arrive at a later date.