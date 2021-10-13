The opening week of the NBA is already special. During the launch of the 75th anniversary season, the NBA will announce the 75 greatest players in league history. The 75 Greatest Players will be announced on TNT’s NBA Tip-Off and ESPN’s NBA Today Oct. 19-21.

Twenty-five members of the team, representing a cross-section of positions and eras from throughout the NBA’s rich history, will be announced on each of the three days. The team is being selected by a blue-ribbon panel of media and current and former players, coaches, general managers, and team executives.

TNT will begin the unveiling of the 75th Anniversary Team on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. ET during an extended edition of NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax with the Sports Emmy Award-winning studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith. That episode will be followed by the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. The Golden State Warriors’ visit to the Los Angeles Lakers will follow.

Advertisement

The list will shift to ESPN with 25 more members of the team during NBA Today, the network’s new daily 60-minute NBA show hosted by Malika Andrews, ahead of its season-opening doubleheader with the Boston Celtics facing the New York Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET) and the Denver Nuggets taking on the defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns (10 p.m. ET).

The final 25 members of the team will be revealed on TNT’s NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. ET, in advance of the network’s presentation of the Dallas Mavericks vs. the Atlanta Hawks (7:30 p.m. ET) and the LA Clippers vs. the Warriors (10 p.m. ET).

In addition to the 75 greatest players in league history, the NBA selected Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Clyde Drexler, Magic Johnson, Bob Pettit, and Oscar Robertson, as well as 14-time NBA All-Star Dirk Nowitzki, to serve as ambassadors for the 2021-22 season.

Who do you think will make the list?